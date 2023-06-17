Head-To-Head Survey: ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) versus Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ABVC BioPharma and Spero Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABVC BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spero Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Spero Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.72%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than ABVC BioPharma.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and Spero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABVC BioPharma -1,117.26% -241.41% -106.81% Spero Therapeutics -50.18% -51.35% -29.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and Spero Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABVC BioPharma $970,000.00 19.86 -$16.42 million ($0.38) -1.53 Spero Therapeutics $53.51 million 1.53 -$46.42 million ($0.90) -1.73

ABVC BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spero Therapeutics. Spero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABVC BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics beats ABVC BioPharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

