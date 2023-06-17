Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Up 24.7% in May

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 189,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. 149,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $109.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRTG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

