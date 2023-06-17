Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Short Interest Update

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heska in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 54.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 828,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,914,000 after acquiring an additional 291,763 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 5,737.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Heska by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 106,864 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the first quarter worth $8,156,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $7,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA remained flat at $119.99 during midday trading on Friday. Heska has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $62.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heska will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

