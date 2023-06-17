HI (HI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $234,322.60

HI (HI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, HI has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $234,322.60 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018622 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,474.88 or 1.00016918 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002483 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00401757 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $281,443.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

