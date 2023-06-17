HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.02 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market cap of $11.02 million and $208,435.47 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,492.44 or 1.00011863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002482 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00401757 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $281,443.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

