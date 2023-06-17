HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Shares Up 39%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 39% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.76. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLTRF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

