Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.55-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.50 billion-$37.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.00 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.56.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

