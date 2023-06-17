HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in May

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 455.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised HORIBA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get HORIBA alerts:

HORIBA Stock Performance

HRIBF remained flat at $56.32 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.05. HORIBA has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.