Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 49,071 Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,071 shares during the period. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 1,161.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 92,602 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSEARCA:PTRB opened at $41.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

