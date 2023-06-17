Howard Financial Services LTD. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 10.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $43,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.83. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

