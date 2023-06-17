Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSON. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Stock Down 0.3 %

HSON traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876. Hudson Global has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.60 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

