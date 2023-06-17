Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,401,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day moving average of $251.68. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

