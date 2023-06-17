Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Volume Hits $30,926.58

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $26,451.26 or 0.99802149 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $237.25 million and approximately $30,926.58 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

