HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 946,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

Shares of HCM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.91. 237,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,196. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

