iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IHRT. Barrington Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

IHRT stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $505.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.65. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Insider Activity

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.37 million. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 88,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $253,520.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

