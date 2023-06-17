Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 59,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 63,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ilika from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 120 ($1.50) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.
Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.
