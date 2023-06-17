Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 7th

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.22. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $187.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.90 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $150,461.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $72,579.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $150,461.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Barry H. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,982.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.