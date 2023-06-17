Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $187.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.90 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,825.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,208,000 after acquiring an additional 688,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $39,144,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,216,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,654,000 after acquiring an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 153,289 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

