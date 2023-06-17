India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $139.00

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.71), with a volume of 142764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.72).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a report on Monday, March 6th.

India Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £131.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3,412.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.55.

Insider Activity at India Capital Growth Fund

About India Capital Growth Fund

In other news, insider Nick Timberlake purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($29,779.78). 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

