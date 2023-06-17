Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 10.3% in May

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

IDCBY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 39,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,905. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ( OTCMKTS:IDCBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.69 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 24.83%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

