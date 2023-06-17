Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in May

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,172,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 951,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 689.6 days.

Industrias Peñoles Price Performance

IPOAF stock remained flat at $15.60 during trading hours on Friday. Industrias Peñoles has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

