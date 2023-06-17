Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in May

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,172,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 951,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 689.6 days.
Industrias Peñoles Price Performance
IPOAF stock remained flat at $15.60 during trading hours on Friday. Industrias Peñoles has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
