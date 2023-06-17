Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Up 2.3 %

LUCY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 67,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,073. Innovative Eyewear has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovative Eyewear

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.