Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Up 25.6% in May

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Innovid Stock Down 6.5 %

Innovid stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $137.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Innovid has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Insider Activity at Innovid

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid

In related news, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,911.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,911.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilad Shany purchased 28,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $33,710.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at $228,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 260,988 shares of company stock valued at $289,657 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTV. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Innovid by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

