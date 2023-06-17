Insider Buying: Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) CEO Acquires $17,389.79 in Stock

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) CEO Saagar Govil purchased 11,671 shares of Cemtrex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,389.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,543.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saagar Govil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saagar Govil purchased 8,028 shares of Cemtrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,466.04.

Cemtrex Stock Down 0.5 %

CETX stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cemtrex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.67). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cemtrex, Inc. will post -9.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

