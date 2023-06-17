Insider Buying: FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Acquires $38,097.05 in Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $38,097.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,639,704 shares in the company, valued at $10,433,452.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FG Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of FG Financial Group

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FG Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.