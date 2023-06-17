Insider Buying: U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Insider Buys $74,385.00 in Stock

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) insider Karl A. Schmidt purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $74,385.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.99. U-Haul Holding has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). U-Haul had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in U-Haul by 83.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in U-Haul in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in U-Haul by 429.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U-Haul in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

