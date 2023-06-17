Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $116,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,820,850.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Serge Saxonov sold 2,602 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $143,266.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $106,700.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,643 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 999,487 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

