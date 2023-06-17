Insider Selling: Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) President Sells $34,676.91 in Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $21,660,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Accolade by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at $8,036,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $6,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Accolade to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

