Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $155,418.76 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 24,514 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $155,418.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,832,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,298,785.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $26.95.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 145.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLNK. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
