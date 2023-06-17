Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells $215,880.00 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $215,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Up 0.4 %

STKS stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $235.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.23.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.79 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 3.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 27.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 413,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 89,427 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth $126,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth $1,245,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

