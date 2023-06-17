Insider Selling: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CFO Sells $706,843.13 in Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 127,571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 82,322 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

