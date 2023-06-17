Insider Selling: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CFO Sells $706,843.13 in Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 127,571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 82,322 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

