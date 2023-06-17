Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Insight Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Insight Select Income Fund stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

