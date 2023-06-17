International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $137.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

