International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Down 19.0% in May

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
International Isotopes Price Performance
OTCMKTS:INIS remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
International Isotopes Company Profile
