International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Down 19.0% in May

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

International Isotopes Price Performance

OTCMKTS:INIS remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Isotopes has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Get International Isotopes alerts:

International Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.

Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.