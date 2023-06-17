inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of inTEST in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

inTEST Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Insider Activity

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 344.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 122,414 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

Featured Stories

