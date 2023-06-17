inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of inTEST in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
inTEST Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $27.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 344.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 122,414 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.
Featured Stories
