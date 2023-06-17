InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 1,246 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Insider Activity at General Motors

General Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.