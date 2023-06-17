InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises about 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.