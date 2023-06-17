InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 1.7% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $106.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

