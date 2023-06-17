InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 588 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Stock Performance

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $191.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $197.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

