Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,812. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,291,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,942,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

