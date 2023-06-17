Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,812. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,291,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,942,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

