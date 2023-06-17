Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Up 28.1% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,671,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 744,902 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 569.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 309,260 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 455.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 257,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 210,925 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

