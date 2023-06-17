Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.46.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.