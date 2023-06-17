Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 9.0% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 419,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,850. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

