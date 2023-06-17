INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 73,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 92,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of INVO stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience ( NASDAQ:INVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 1,137.08% and a negative net margin of 1,059.58%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

IINVO BioScience, Inc is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

