Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.04

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.04 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 34.61 ($0.43). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.41), with a volume of 436,308 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Iofina from GBX 37.50 ($0.47) to GBX 40 ($0.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Iofina Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Featured Stories

