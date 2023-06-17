IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Eric Meurice Sells 785 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $95,683.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,087.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $137.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.62.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 30,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 21,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 969.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 125,967 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

