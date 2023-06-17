iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,760,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 33,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
iQIYI Stock Performance
Shares of IQ stock remained flat at $5.50 during trading hours on Friday. 12,926,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,323,836. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQ. HSBC cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.
Institutional Trading of iQIYI
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iQIYI (IQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.