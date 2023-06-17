iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,760,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 33,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of IQ stock remained flat at $5.50 during trading hours on Friday. 12,926,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,323,836. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQ. HSBC cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

About iQIYI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 206.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

