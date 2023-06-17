iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 58,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 201,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,730,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.68. The company had a trading volume of 664,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $102.87.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

