iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 92,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:IAGG opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

