iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 76,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 59,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJR stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

